AI super charges MRI

AI super charges MRI
AI super charges MRI
By WGEM Staff
Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WGEM) – Each year, 40 million Americans undergo an MRI scan, or magnetic resonance imaging. It’s the best way for physicians to glimpse inside the body without surgery. It’s also critical that the scan quality is crystal clear, and that’s why some hospital systems have begun to incorporate AI, or artificial imaging into the process.

When an MRI scans your body, it’s using heavy electromagnets as doctors search for early signs of cancer, liver disease and tumors. Early detection means earlier life-saving treatment.

“The tool that we’re using is AI to reconstruct the images, but not to read the images – we still do all of the reading,” explains Carlos Morales, MD, neuroradiologist at Baptist Health System and Baptist M&S Imaging in San Antonio, Texas.

The AI reconstructs and produces an image with high resolution, and in far less time than a traditional MRI.

Dr. Morales further explains, “The main benefit for the patient is decrease in scan time, that means decrease in the amount of time they have to spend in the uncomfortable MRI scanner – up to 50 percent in some cases.”

Additionally, Dr. Morales says the AI system they use produces about 30 to 50 percent higher resolution images for radiologists to more easily interpret.

“At the end of the day, I get a much higher percentage of high quality, highly-diagnostic examinations,” Dr. Morales tells Ivanhoe. “If there are any small, subtle lesions that we can detect on these higher-resolution exams, we can help find problems earlier than without it.”

Radiologists input instructions into the scanner and the artificial intelligence runs a software algorithm for quicker scans, meaning an average 30-minute scan is complete in 12 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Winter Festival had a lighted parade this year.
Lighted parade debuts at Action Brown County Winter Festival
Briana Rivera
The District’s next executive director named, will begin next month
City leaders are asking potential buyers to provide development plans to accompany their bids.
Pittsfield has several properties for sale for the city’s redevelopment plan
Madeline H. Stewart
Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile

Latest News

Baby bottle bot: Revolutionizing childcare with AI
Baby bottle bot: Revolutionizing childcare with AI
First ever life-saving double lung transplant
First ever life-saving double lung transplant
RSV treatment and new vaccines
RSV treatment and new vaccines
Autism and sleep: Putting issues to bed
Autism and sleep: Putting issues to bed