Birthdays and Anniversary: December 2, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Brad Johnston
Melvin Seaton
Beverly Schmitt
Revea Billups
Jace Benjamin Hitz
Jill Norris Adams
Randy Jackson
Cameron Powers
ANNIVERSARIES
Joyce & Richard Fowler
Liz and Ben Hitz
Wayne & Marilyn Aden
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.