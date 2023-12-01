Childcare experts offer safety suggestions for sleeping kids

QUINCY (WGEM) - After new Missouri numbers show the number of sleep-related infant deaths are on the rise, local experts weigh in on how you can keep you kids safe.

Callie Asmann, the OB Nurse Manager at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, said infants need to sleep on their backs with no loose blankets, pillows, or toys in the crib as those are suffocation risks. When young, they need to be swaddled tightly in a blanket. She said parents also need to pay attention to the kind of mattress in the crib.

“When your newborn is just born they are gonna not be able to roll over, but we never know when that rollover can start, it can start really early for some kids and if it’s too soft and they’re not strong enough they can suffocate into the crib mattress,” Asmann said.

Asmann said when infants start rolling, it’s time to stop swaddling.

Raelene Burchfield, the Director of Beginning to Grow Daycare in Hannibal, said daycares also take steps to keep sleeping infants safe. She said infants have to stay on their backs when it’s time for them to go to sleep in a crib and are monitored.. She said they keep them clear of any toys or blankets. When the children are older, they are put in a cot and can have blankets. She said they follow the Missouri Guidelines for infant care policies, but also are allowed to add to them.

“As soon as they can start rolling and be more aware of where they are without having that risk of anything happening then we do let them sleep on their stomachs as long as we can make sure their head stays to a side so they’re not strictly in the bed or the mattress of the cots,” Burchfield said.

Burchfield said children ages 12 to 18 months are more aware of their surroundings and are stronger and better able to cope with blankets and stuffed animals in the crib. She said they still need to be watched to keep them safe.

Asmann said another risk for newborns is sudden infant death syndrome. To reduce the risk, mothers should breast feed their baby, don’t overheat them, don’t smoke near them, and keep the crib clean of any foreign objects.

