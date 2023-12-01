The District’s next executive director named, will begin next month

By Rajah Maples
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The District in Quincy will soon have a new leader at its helm.

Brianna Rivera has been hired to become the next executive director.

According to District Board President Jason Traeder, Brianna is known to The District through her work as a Farmers Market manager, Blues in the District volunteer, and as an alderperson for Ward 3.

Traeder stated she also interned at The District office a few years ago.

“We are very excited for the enthusiasm Brianna will bring to The District and are eager to see how high Brianna can take the organization. On behalf of the entire District board, we want to welcome her to the District family,” Trader said.

She will be introduced at The District’s annual meeting Jan. 24, and an open house at the office will be held at a later, to-be-determined date.

Rivera will begin her new role on Jan 8.

