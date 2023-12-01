Hospital report: December 1, 2023

Deaths:

Christopher C. Nolan, age 82, of Quincy, died on Nov. 28 at Sunset home.

Anna K. Boss, age 82, of Quincy, died on Nov. 29 in her home.

Dorothy D. Crim, age 89, of Quincy, died on Nov. 29 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

Stanley Joe Cale, age 72, of Keokuk, died on Nov. 29 at the Carthage Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL.\

Births:

Raegan Walterscheid and Dalton Huffman of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Maisie Scodino and Donnie Reeves of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Sierra Noel and Thomas Rodgers of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Tajua Cawthon and Rusty Larsen of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Kayla and Michael Jones of Vandalia, MO, welcomed a girl.

Shelby an Trey Neill of Monroe City, MO, welcomed a girl.

Deanna and Jordan Fulk of Memphis, MO, welcomed a boy.

