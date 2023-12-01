Hospital report: December 1, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Christopher C. Nolan, age 82, of Quincy, died on Nov. 28 at Sunset home.

Anna K. Boss, age 82, of Quincy, died on Nov. 29 in her home.

Dorothy D. Crim, age 89, of Quincy, died on Nov. 29 in the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

Stanley Joe Cale, age 72, of Keokuk, died on Nov. 29 at the Carthage Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL.\

Births:

Raegan Walterscheid and Dalton Huffman of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Maisie Scodino and Donnie Reeves of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Sierra Noel and Thomas Rodgers of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Tajua Cawthon and Rusty Larsen of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Kayla and Michael Jones of Vandalia, MO, welcomed a girl.

Shelby an Trey Neill of Monroe City, MO, welcomed a girl.

Deanna and Jordan Fulk of Memphis, MO, welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
New efforts to bring amphitheater to riverfront.
Efforts underway to bring amphitheater to Quincy riverfront
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
Changes coming to new FAFSA application

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversary: December 2, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 1, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 30, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 30, 2023