IDPH wraps up public hearings on Healthy Illinois 2028

WGEM News at Six
By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wrapped up hearings Thursday aimed at making the state healthier.

Known as Healthy Illinois 2028, IDPH is combining findings from the State Health Assessment (SHA) and goals laid out in the State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) to facilitate health improvement and advance health equity throughout the state.

“Healthy Illinois 2028, for us, is a journey, and a journey for us to all collectively work together to create the pathways to make every corner of our state healthier,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

Mandated by a 2021 state law, IDPH is required to come up with both an SHA and SHIP every five years. Those projects comprise Healthy Illinois 2028.

“With that vision is really as follows, achieving health equity across Illinois by achieving structural and social determinants of health through a unified public health system,” Vohra said.

Healthy Illinois 2028 hopes to address five main issues:

  • chronic disease
  • maternal and infant health
  • COVID-19 and emerging illnesses
  • mental health/substance use disorder
  • racism as a public health crisis.

These issues aren’t alone. There are several cross-cutting issues. They’re priority areas that cut across several main challenges.

“The cross-cutting priorities include access to care and wrap-around services, the physical and built environment, public health system infrastructure, racial equity and social and structural determinants of health,” said Laurie Call with the Illinois Public Health Institute.

The plan also sets goals for each priority. They’re tangible things such as improving nutrition by encouraging businesses to implement healthy food policies and strengthening assistance programs to help combat chronic diseases.

These, and many other goal laid out in SHIP, hope to make Illinois healthier by 2028.

IDPH intends to start implementing steps to achieve Healthy Illinois 2028′s goals in 2024.

