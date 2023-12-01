Illinois State Police advocates remind people to drive sober this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - December marks National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. It has police and other advocates urging everyone to do their part to stay sober behind the wheel.

The holiday season is a time for celebration. Often those celebratory occasions can include alcohol and the opportunity to drink and drive.

“The minute you start drinking, even one drink, impairs you slightly. Your motor skills aren’t as active. You start to slow down,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Chief of Enforcement Noel Sanchez.

He said the roads get more crowded in general around the holidays. Heaver traffic combined with potentially bad weather can make drinking and driving even more deadly than usual.

“That just is a nexus that’s just another thing that something that could go wrong might go wrong,” Sanchez said.

Things have gone wrong for plenty of Illinois drivers.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the latest DUI statistics show there were nearly 21,735 DUI arrests in 2021. That same year, 330 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in the state, about a quarter of all traffic fatalities on Illinois roads.

Illinois State Police Trooper Shannon Barrea said people should plan ahead before going out and drinking.

“If you’re planning on drinking alcohol, give the keys to a sober driver, or you can call a taxi, you can call a ride-share service, you can call your community’s ride-share program,” she said.

Erin Payton, the regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Illinois/Iowa/Wisconsin, said there’s also a fail-safe way for people to ensure they don’t get behind the wheel after drinking.

“The most proactive thing you can do is if you know you’re going to be drinking and you know you don’t have a designated driver, just don’t drive there,” she said. “That way there’s no way you’re going to drive back and you’re not going to put yourself or anybody you share the road with at risk.”

Sanchez said most importantly, regardless of the occasion, people planning on drinking need to be smart.

“Know your limitations, know who your friends are, and know that you have a way to get home safely,” he said. “That’s the most important thing of this whole conversation is getting home safely.”

Barrea said people should also watch out for friends and family members who are drinking. They should not be afraid to take a loved one’s car keys away from them if they think they’re not safe to drive.

