Keokuk student groups to host 36th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner

Previous year's Senior Citizen’s Dinner.
Previous year's Senior Citizen’s Dinner.(Keokuk Schools)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEKUK, Iowa (WGEM) - The Keokuk High School National Honor Society and Student Council are hosting the 36th annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner.

According to organizers. each year, about 400 free meals are served to senior citizens and the attendees are entertained by the KHS band and choir.

In 1986, Dr. Tom Wemette, a long-time former principal of KHS, started the dinner as a thank you for the public’s support of KHS over the years. Those involved believe this is a wonderful tradition and they look forward to the fellowship each year.

Organizers stated, the dinner will be held at noon on Dec. 5 at First Christian Church, 3476 Main Street.

The salt-free meal is prepared by the KHS kitchen staff and served by students from the National Honor Society and Student Council. Each year, the National Honor Society and the Student Council raise funds to be able to host the event. Also, the Konnection Kids group helps decorate for the festivities.

Transportation is also provided free of charge by the district’s Transportation Department to and from the church.

Buses leave at 11:20 a.m. from River Terrace, at 11:25 a.m. from Mississippi Terrace, at 11:30 a.m. from the Hotel Iowa and Heritage Center and at 11:40 a.m. from Keokuk Senior Lofts.

For reservations for Keokuk citizens, 60 years of age or older, call KHS at 319-524-2542, ext. 3.

