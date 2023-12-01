Local high school students attend QU’s Saxophone Day

Saxophone students from different high schools throughout the area got a taste of what the QU music experience is all about, free of charge.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University’s Saxophone Day returned for its 8th year with around 50 high school students in attendance.

They rehearsed throughout the day, and attended a recital by QU’s Saxophone Quartet. The event ended with them performing all together in a saxophone choir concert.

QU Dean of Fine Arts and Communication, Christine Damm said they always look forward to this day every year.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to come on campus, experience QU and also get to meet other students that also love music from other schools and also play saxophone and have something in common.” Dean Damm said, “So, it’s a great kind of bonding experience.”

Damm said she hopes this day shows younger students that playing music shouldn’t end after high school.

“I hope that students take away that you can have passion for music for your whole life. It’s not just something you do in high school, you can play in college, you can play beyond as an adult even if it’s just kind of something you do for fun on the side. Just that, music is something you can do forever.” Damm said.

All four members of QU’s Saxophone Quartet attended saxophone day in high school.

