Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile

Madeline H. Stewart
Madeline H. Stewart(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A Fort Madison woman has been arrested following allegations of a sexual assault of a juvenile at Chaddock Special Education School in Carthage, Illinois, according to police.

Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy and Carthage Police Chief Derek Himan reported Friday that 27-year-old Madeline H. Stewart had been arrested Wednesday and will be charged with several counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault. They reported additional charges are pending.

Duffy stated that Stewart was a paraprofessional.

According to Duffy, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Nov. 17 that led to allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile.

Duffy stated sheriff’s deputies and Carthage police took over the case after a forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Galesburg, Illinois.

Duffy added that a search warrant for electronic media was issued, and the Macomb Police Department is assisting with the search.

