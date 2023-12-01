Missouri lawmakers begin pre-filing bills, including one changing how to amend the constitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers began officially looking ahead to the 2024 Missouri Legislative Session.

Lawmakers pre-filed hundreds of bills in the first few hours on Friday. What lawmakers file hints at what the priorities will be in the session. The legislation filed on Friday focuses on the state’s abortion laws, elementary and secondary education, and terrorist organizations.

State Rep. Brad Hudson of Stone and Christian Counties presented HJR 76, which changes the requirements to pass a Constitutional amendment in the state. State Rep. Hudson says this is one of the priorities for the Republican Caucus.

“One of the top priorities is going to be the very issues, is what we begin this discussion talking about deals with and this amending Missouri’s Constitution,” said State Rep. Hudson. “It is way too easy to amend Missouri’s Constitution. We are not talking about statues. There is a different process for that. We are talking about amending the constitution, which is the DNA of our state.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democrat from Springfield, House Minority Leader said, “From now through the end of the session, House Democrats will remain committed to passing responsible legislation that improves the daily lives of Missourians.”

To read the legislation pre-filed, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.