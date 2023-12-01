Missouri lawmakers begin pre-filing bills, including one changing how to amend the constitution

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Chris Bryant
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers began officially looking ahead to the 2024 Missouri Legislative Session.

Lawmakers pre-filed hundreds of bills in the first few hours on Friday. What lawmakers file hints at what the priorities will be in the session. The legislation filed on Friday focuses on the state’s abortion laws, elementary and secondary education, and terrorist organizations.

State Rep. Brad Hudson of Stone and Christian Counties presented HJR 76, which changes the requirements to pass a Constitutional amendment in the state. State Rep. Hudson says this is one of the priorities for the Republican Caucus.

“One of the top priorities is going to be the very issues, is what we begin this discussion talking about deals with and this amending Missouri’s Constitution,” said State Rep. Hudson. “It is way too easy to amend Missouri’s Constitution. We are not talking about statues. There is a different process for that. We are talking about amending the constitution, which is the DNA of our state.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democrat from Springfield, House Minority Leader said, “From now through the end of the session, House Democrats will remain committed to passing responsible legislation that improves the daily lives of Missourians.”

To read the legislation pre-filed, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
New efforts to bring amphitheater to riverfront.
Efforts underway to bring amphitheater to Quincy riverfront
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
Changes coming to new FAFSA application

Latest News

Madeline H. Stewart
Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile
WGEM Bucket Blitz 2023
39th Annual WGEM Bucket Blitz
Infant Sleeping Safety Tips
WGEM News at Ten
Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted in Quincy’s Washington Park