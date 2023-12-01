Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions

Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.(Hayward Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWARD, Calif. (Gray News) – Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.

The police department said in a post on Facebook the store’s manager found the small German Shepherd pups left behind in 39-degree temperatures.

Instead of immediately taking the adorable puppies to the after-hours shelter, officers, dispatchers and jailers chipped in to help take care of them.

Animal Services took custody of the puppies shortly after to give them additional necessary care.

Now, the puppies are housed at the Hayward Animal Shelter awaiting their forever homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
New efforts to bring amphitheater to riverfront.
Efforts underway to bring amphitheater to Quincy riverfront
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
COLLEGE CLASSROOM
Changes coming to new FAFSA application

Latest News

Rep. Max Miller of Ohio said his family's support for the campaign of Santos cost them dearly....
Rep. Miller accuses George Santos of stealing thousands from him and his mother
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′
LNL: Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died; George Santos is expelled from Congress
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb...
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home