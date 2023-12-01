Overnight/morning widespread rain comes to an end

QUINCY (WGEM) - Happy Friday everyone! Early this morning, widespread rain showers have continued to move through the Tri-States. These showers have been due to a low pressure system and cold front that is passing by. Some of the rain has been light and steady, but we have had some pockets of heavy rain too. As the low pressure system continues northeastward this morning, the widespread rain will move along with it. That means the main rain shield will gradually clear out of our area. However, that does not mean we are done with our precipitation chances for the day. There will remain a small chance of some light rain/drizzle through the day though, as the atmosphere will have plenty of moisture available. Then, a second wave will pass by later this evening. Initially, there will be some rain/snow showers to our west. These showers will move northeastward. As these showers attempt to move into our neck of the woods they will start to weaken. Most of this precipitation should just barely miss us. However, the far northern (Lee County, Iowa) and northwestern tier (Clark and Scotland County, Missouri), may get clipped by a few of them.

As for temperatures, the daytime high for the day has already happened. Earlier this morning, we were in the upper 40s. For the rest of the day, temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s. Tonight, we will look for lows in the 30s.

