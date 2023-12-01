Papa Subs takes over former Dollar General building in Winchester

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - After a year of sitting vacant, the old Dollar General building at 772 Old 36 Winchester is now a sub shop.

The family-owned business is called Papa Subs serving up anything from cheesesteaks to biscuits and gravy.

Co-owner Mark Tipsord said you can have breakfast (all day), lunch and dinner. The menu is original and the bread is baked fresh daily.

“We purchased the building with the intent of doing some sort of restaurant,” Tipsord said.

Tipsord added, they considered converting the vacant building into a franchised Subway but they ultimately decided to go the mom and pop route.

“We really upped the ante on the meat,” Tipsord said. “We’ve had a lot of positive response on that. We’re just testing it out now and seeing how things go. And so far we’ve had a lot of positive response from the community which we’re very pleased about.”

The shop also features a drive-through for those on the go.

Papa Subs is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

