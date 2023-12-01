Quincy Symphony Chorus tunes into holiday spirit for concert

Quincy Symphony Chorus will perform its holiday concert this Saturday at Salem Church.
Quincy Symphony Chorus will perform its holiday concert this Saturday at Salem Church.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Symphony Chorus tuned into the spirit of the holiday season at Salem Church in Quincy Thursday night.

Area singers of all ages gathered to rehearse for its Christmas concert scheduled Saturday afternoon.

The chorus will perform several songs including “Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten and a holiday song made famous by the Carpenters.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert will be available in advance at Quincy Hy-Vee stores, Sturhahn Jewelers, and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association website.

You can also buy them at the door.

Children under 18 can attend for free.

