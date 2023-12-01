The Redeem Team: Palmyra Girls Ready For Success

PALMYRA, MISSOURI (WGEM) -The Palmyra Panthers are ready for redemption this season. After losing in the District Championship a year ago, the Lady Panthers are coming back more focused.

The Orange and Black return seven seniors and a ton of talent. They have first year head coach, Kelsey Stuart, taking over the reins of the program, and has her eyes set on a big season.

“We have stuff all over the locker room to keep the girls motivated, and we just want to play every game like it’s a championship, so we can be ready when the moment comes”, said Stuart.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off against the Canton Lady Tigers

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.