The Redeem Team: Palmyra Girls Ready For Success

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PALMYRA, MISSOURI (WGEM) -The Palmyra Panthers are ready for redemption this season. After losing in the District Championship a year ago, the Lady Panthers are coming back more focused.

The Orange and Black return seven seniors and a ton of talent. They have first year head coach, Kelsey Stuart, taking over the reins of the program, and has her eyes set on a big season.

“We have stuff all over the locker room to keep the girls motivated, and we just want to play every game like it’s a championship, so we can be ready when the moment comes”, said Stuart.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off against the Canton Lady Tigers

