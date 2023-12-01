Hannibal residents and businesses gear up for Victorian Festival of Christmas

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal is buzzing with excitement as residents and businesses prepare for the month-long celebration of the Historic Downtown Victorian Festival of Christmas.

With over 30 years of tradition, this annual event draws nearly 1,000 people each year and has become a cherished holiday tradition for the community.

Michael O’Cheltree from the Native American company shared, “We’ve been noted to be one of the first or second Christmas places in the world,” emphasizing the unique and historical significance of the festival.

The festivities kick off this Friday, setting the stage for a series of enchanting events throughout the month. Hannibal’s downtown will transform into a winter wonderland with horse-drawn carriages, the Festival of Trees, carolers, and storefront displays, all reminiscent of an authentic Victorian holiday celebration.

Event organizer Katy Welch expressed, “This is a really good time to come downtown anytime during the holiday season. The windows are decorated, the streets are decorated—it’s beautiful to drive down here in the evening with lots of great specialty shops for all your holiday shopping needs.”

Throughout December, Santa Claus will be making special appearances at the Santa House from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday, creating a magical experience for families.

Welch added, “Coming up, we’ve got the JC Christmas Parade happening at 6 p.m., we have Santa in the Santa House every Friday evening and Saturday during the day and evening.”

To continue the festive spirit, the Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday will not only spread joy but also collect donations for Toys for Tots, bringing the community together for a good cause.

As the month progresses, residents and visitors can look forward to living window displays and horse and carriage rides next Saturday, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the holiday celebrations.

Michael O’Cheltree shared his enthusiasm, saying, “We work on this every year. We put in our snowmen, we get lights in the trees, the park department helps out, everyone works on this, and we like the buildings. It’s just a great time of the year.”

Organizers emphasize that this month of events goes a long way in supporting Hannibal’s local businesses and economy, creating a positive impact during the holiday season.

Michael O’Cheltree concluded with warm wishes, “I want you to have a Merry Christmas, everybody.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the events in chronological order:

Dec. 1

Visit Santa from 5p.m. to 7 p.m.

Festival of Trees

Dec. 2

Visit Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music, Marshmallows, & Mistletoe and Snowball Toss from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jaycees Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Dec. 3

- Festival of Trees from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- **Friday, Dec 8th:**

- Visit Santa from 5-7 p.m.

- Festival of Trees from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 9

Visit Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Festival of Trees from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elementary School Carolers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gingerbread House Contest Judging

Living Windows from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec.10

Festival of Trees from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 15

Visit Santa from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 16

Visit Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Holiday Home Tour from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Clemens Family Christmas” presentation at Mark Twain Museum at 2 p.m.

Dec. 22

“Home for the Holidays” event featuring live music and gift specials in stores.

Dec. 23

“Home for the Holidays” event featuring live music and gift specials in stores.

