Santa and Mrs. Claus spotted in Quincy’s Washington Park

QUINCY (WGEM) -Droves of children turned out to Washington Park in Quincy for a chance to speak with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas Thursday night.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took a break from their busy schedules to speak with boys and girls about their Christmas wish lists.

The Quincy High School Choir also serenaded visitors with Christmas caroling.

In case you haven’t seen it, holiday lights illuminate Washington Park right now following last weekend’s park lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus allowed WGEM’S cameras into their special station for an up close and personal exhange with area youth.

“Can you tell me what you want for Christmas?” Santa asked Marqueal Churchill, age 6.

“VR and Lego Star Wars,” Churchill answered.

If you missed Santa and Mrs. Claus at Washington Park, you’ll have two more chances next month.

They plan to visit again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

