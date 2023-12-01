Will we ever see the sun?

By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There will be some rain Saturday night
There will be some rain Saturday night(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still have some pesky patchy fog hanging around throughout the morning hours on Saturday. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will top out in the low 40s. Saturday night things get a little bit interesting as a weak area of low pressure traverses the region sparking some scattered showers. At this time, it looks like those showers will come Saturday late in the evening with most of the rain falling after midnight. temperatures remain somewhat seasonably cool on Sunday with mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the low 40s.

Near normal temps but there is a warm-up on the way
Near normal temps but there is a warm-up on the way(Brian Inman)

We finally see some sunshine on Monday, but the temperatures do not improve much. We may see high temps on Monday and Tuesday in the mid-40s. There is an uptick in temperatures with the decidedly warmer forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

