Winterize your car as temperatures drop

For every ten-degree temperature drop, tire pressure decreases on average by one pound per square inch
By Kyle Eck
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we approach winter, it’s important to make sure your tires are keeping up with changing weather conditions.

During autumn and winter as temperatures fall, tire pressure drops as the air both around and within the tire becomes more dense.

In fact, for every ten-degree temperature drop, tire pressure decreases on average by one pound per square inch.

According to Peter Steinkoenig, Delta Tire Manager, you can take proactive measures to prevent deflating tires.

“On the door of your car, there should be a manufacturer’s suggested tire pressure,” said Steinkoenig. “So in the winter months, you may want to go a little bit above that.”

Normal tire pressure levels tend to range between 28 and 36 pounds per square inch.

Tire pressure is not the only thing you should keep an eye on this winter, you also want to think about your tire treads.

When driving to work, the store or even out of town, you create “wear and tear” on your tires.

After a while, tire tread will decrease, which can pose a serious danger for when winter storms bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Steinkoenig also recommended to routinely check your tire treads by doing “The Penny Test”.

“But if you put Abe Lincoln’s head upside down and you can see his hairline, that’s generally 2/32″ of tread, which is the bare minimum,” said Steinkoenig.

Keeping an eye on the conditions of your tires can save you money this winter.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy YMCA pool.
Quincy YMCA to permanently close pool due to maintenance costs
Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Semi fire forces lane closure
US 61 reopened after semi caught fire
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
Lightle teaches in her classroom
Griggsville-Perry teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

WGEM News at Six
WGEM News at Six - VOD - clipped version
They’re asking the community to help them raise a total of $110,000
Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry launches a fundraiser for a new roof
Dr. Melissa Gundel said she has not seen a case in Quincy yet
Local veterinarian offers tips to prevent a ‘mysterious’ canine respiratory illness
For every ten-degree temperature drop, tire pressure decreases on average by one pound per...
Getting your tires ready for winter