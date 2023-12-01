Winterize your car as temperatures drop

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we approach winter, it’s important to make sure your tires are keeping up with changing weather conditions.

During autumn and winter as temperatures fall, tire pressure drops as the air both around and within the tire becomes more dense.

In fact, for every ten-degree temperature drop, tire pressure decreases on average by one pound per square inch.

According to Peter Steinkoenig, Delta Tire Manager, you can take proactive measures to prevent deflating tires.

“On the door of your car, there should be a manufacturer’s suggested tire pressure,” said Steinkoenig. “So in the winter months, you may want to go a little bit above that.”

Normal tire pressure levels tend to range between 28 and 36 pounds per square inch.

Tire pressure is not the only thing you should keep an eye on this winter, you also want to think about your tire treads.

When driving to work, the store or even out of town, you create “wear and tear” on your tires.

After a while, tire tread will decrease, which can pose a serious danger for when winter storms bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Steinkoenig also recommended to routinely check your tire treads by doing “The Penny Test”.

“But if you put Abe Lincoln’s head upside down and you can see his hairline, that’s generally 2/32″ of tread, which is the bare minimum,” said Steinkoenig.

Keeping an eye on the conditions of your tires can save you money this winter.

