Camp Point’s Christmas in the Village decked out in Disney

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - On Friday night, a longtime Tri-State tradition took place in Camp Point.

You could find people being festive downtown at the annual Christmas in the Village. You could spot Mickey and Minnie Mouse as part of this year’s theme: Disney.

Families enjoyed a night of horse carriage rides, music, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

“Christmas In The Village is great for Camp Point,” said John Hibbert with the local business association that puts on the event. “It brings the community together right before the holiday season. It’s just one of the events we try to do every year. It really does bring the whole community together.”

Hibbert said the event is a great way to boost Camp Point’s economy during the holiday season.

