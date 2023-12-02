Feztival of Trees kicks off in Hannibal

The annual Festival of Trees kicked of in Hannibal Friday.
The annual Festival of Trees kicked of in Hannibal Friday.
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The annual Festival of Trees kicked of in Hannibal Friday to help raise scholarships and give back this holiday season.

The festival runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, and Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 at 110 North Main Street.

Fully decorated trees complete with gifts under each tree could be won with the purchase of a raffle ticket.

Each tree had its own personal gifts and prizes attached to them, with a minimum value of $500.

“Just the camaraderie to get with the community and the relationship that we have built up. You see a lot of different people coming in from all over. Just talking to them and seeing all the kids come in too as well. It’s just a joyful event.” said Jack Kairy, a Wilson Scottish Rite Club Member.

The winners are drawn Dec. 10 and do not need to be present to win.

