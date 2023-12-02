Feztival of Trees kicks off in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The annual Festival of Trees kicked of in Hannibal Friday to help raise scholarships and give back this holiday season.

The festival runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, and Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 at 110 North Main Street.

Fully decorated trees complete with gifts under each tree could be won with the purchase of a raffle ticket.

Each tree had its own personal gifts and prizes attached to them, with a minimum value of $500.

“Just the camaraderie to get with the community and the relationship that we have built up. You see a lot of different people coming in from all over. Just talking to them and seeing all the kids come in too as well. It’s just a joyful event.” said Jack Kairy, a Wilson Scottish Rite Club Member.

The winners are drawn Dec. 10 and do not need to be present to win.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.