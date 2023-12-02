Hospital Report: December 2, 2023

Deaths:

Jeffrey Wayne Williams, age 55, of Hannibal, died on November 28 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Eric Lee Whipps, age 59, of Ursa, Ill., died on November 30 in his home.

George L. Gross, age 92, of Quincy, died on November 30 in Illinois Veterans Home.

Donald “Lee” Atkins, age 71, of Hannibal, died on December 2 at his home.

Births:

Rachel and Victor Laks, of Hannibal, welcomed a boy.

Jacob and Emily Tadeo, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

