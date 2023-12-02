Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Symphony Chorus serenaded hundreds of people in Salem Church in Quincy on Saturday.

Several Christmas songs were performed including “In Silent Night”, “Merry Christmas, Darling”, and “Low, How a Rose E’er Blooming”.

In addition to the chorus, Melanie Allen played “Ceremony of Carols” on the harp.

Throughout the performance, the hundreds in attendance gave standing ovations.

