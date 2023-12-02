Lighted parade debuts at Action Brown County Winter Festival

Winter Festival had a lighted parade this year.
Winter Festival had a lighted parade this year.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) -Holiday festivities continue in the Tri-States this weekend.

The holiday spirit was strong in Brown County on Friday night. Hundreds of people huddled in uptown Mount Sterling to celebrate the annual Winter Festival celebration put on by economic development group Action Brown County.

This year organizers stepped up their game with an all new lighted parade.

Dozens of floats all decked out with local businesses and organizations in participation including United Way of Brown County, BCHS marching band, and Timewell Tile.

And as always Santa Claus arrived to the scene alongside the winner of the Brown County Arts Alliance Christmas Coloring Contest, Amelia Hall. Hall had the privilege of lighting the tree.

ABC’s executive director Alex Geisler said with the addition of the new ice skating rink that just opened last week they expected a decent turnout.

“For The Rink we have had quite a few people,” Geisler said. “We’ve had people from Quincy, from Rushville, Macomb, Augusta. We even had some people visiting family in Quincy from Ohio and they had great things to say. So that was really exciting that we’re having a really big reach.”

Geisler said the winter festival helps local businesses kick start their holiday revenues.

“All of our stores have specials going and we have different little things for the kids,” Geisler said. “And its just kind of the time to kick off the Christmas season.”

Geisler said last year they moved Winter Festival to Uptown Mt. Sterling from the American Legion building which has helped popularize the growing event.

