New Beginnings: WIU Football begins search for new Head Coach
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) -Western Illinois University is on the hunt for their next head coach. The Leathernecks parted ways with Myers Hendrickson, after he failed to win a game during his first two years with the program.
Director of Athletics, Paul Bubb, says, “The job is drawing a lot of interest because it is a division I coaching job, along with WIU joining a new conference (OVC) next fall”.
Western is hoping to have finalists named by December 8th.
