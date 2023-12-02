New Beginnings: WIU Football begins search for new Head Coach

MACOMB (WGEM) -Western Illinois University is on the hunt for their next head coach. The Leathernecks parted ways with Myers Hendrickson, after he failed to win a game during his first two years with the program.

Director of Athletics, Paul Bubb, says, “The job is drawing a lot of interest because it is a division I coaching job, along with WIU joining a new conference (OVC) next fall”.

Western is hoping to have finalists named by December 8th.

