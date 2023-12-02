New Beginnings: WIU Football begins search for new Head Coach

By Steve Looten
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) -Western Illinois University is on the hunt for their next head coach. The Leathernecks parted ways with Myers Hendrickson, after he failed to win a game during his first two years with the program.

Director of Athletics, Paul Bubb, says, “The job is drawing a lot of interest because it is a division I coaching job, along with WIU joining a new conference (OVC) next fall”.

Western is hoping to have finalists named by December 8th.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
New efforts to bring amphitheater to riverfront.
Efforts underway to bring amphitheater to Quincy riverfront
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Madeline H. Stewart
Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile

Latest News

wgem
Sports Extra: Local teams ball out across all three States
wgem
Sports Extra: Local Teams Shine on the court from all three States
wiu
New Beginnings: WIU Football begins hunt for new Head Coach
QND V WEST HANCOCK
Hoops Highlights: QND and QHS Pick up wins at home