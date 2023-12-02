Pittsfield has several properties for sale for the city’s redevelopment plan

Potential buyers need to provide development plans with their bids
By Rose Lehner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Several properties are up for sale around Pittsfield in hopes of spurring the economic development in the city.

City leaders in Pittsfield hope to move several vacant properties around the city.

They’re asking potential buyers to provide development plans to accompany their bids.

“We’ve got six properties for sale, some of it is commercial and some of it is residential that the city owns,” said Pittsfield Mayor Gary Mendenhall.

One of the properties is a well-known landmark that has stood vacant for decades.

“Zoe theater which was built in the 1950s and operated I believe until 1987,” Mendenhall said.

The mayor said the intent is to find buyers who will redevelop the properties to benefit the community.

“The hope is to have a redevelopment of the properties,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said when looking at potential buyers their man focus is on what idea will give value to the area.

“We’re not necessarily looking at the price so much as is what’s going to benefit the community,” Mendenhall said.

Business owners said revitalizing the properties would be great for the community.

“If someone can come in and buy them and do something with them and develop them and make something more than what they are now that would be wonderful,” Business Owner Michele Leonard said.

She is heartened by the fact that the city is looking at the big picture, not just the bottom line.

“It lets us know that there’s people behind us that want to make something more,” Leonard said.

The properties went on the market last week and they’re accepting sealed bids until Jan. 26 2024.

Those interested can submit a bid in person or by mail to The Pittsfield City Hall.

