Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home

QUINCY (WGEM) - A man was arrested Friday night after Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said he fled police and then forced his way inside a Quincy home.

Police said at about 11:18 p.m. an Adams County Deputy saw a man walking in a alley in the area of 8th and Chestnut. The deputy attempted to speak with the man, but he fled.

Police reported he ran through yards and jumped over fences until he forced his way into an occupied home in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

Deputies and Quincy Police Department officers searched the home and located the man in the basement.

Police said they identified the man as 42-year-old Walter J. Bartz.

According to police, they discovered that Bartz was possibly in possession of a firearm. They found a revolver in the area that Bartz was located.

Bartz is being held in the Adams County Jail on the charges of fleeing, home invasion and criminal trespassing. Police said additional charges are pending.

