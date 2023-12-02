Quincy ARISE Coalition holds event to combat HIV/AIDS epidemic

By Kyle Eck
Dec. 1, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Dec.1 is World AIDS Day and it serves to unite people in the decades-long battle against HIV and AIDS.

Friday afternoon, the Quincy ARISE Coalition hosted a community event called “Putting Ourselves to the Test - Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

The event aimed to reduce stigma against those living with the virus and instead foster an environment where people feel more comfortable talking about HIV and their journeys with it openly.

While HIV/AIDS is only found in small groups across the Tri-States, QMG Community Health Worker Marissa Radcliffe emphasized the importance of making the public aware of the epidemic.

“We work hard to try to meet the need of our community in the best way we can through these organizations,” said Radcliffe. “But as a coalition, it’s amazing what we’re able to do as a whole.”

At the event, attendees were able to be tested for HIV, which Board Certified Infectious Disease Doctor Hala Saad described was crucial for virus detection and to allow for disease management.

“Patients who are diagnosed with HIV can actually get treatment right away,” said Dr. Saad. “We can send them the prescription and we always encourage patients to start treatment right away the minute they discover they are positive.”

Health officials also exclaimed that these days, an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence and that it is vital for people to seek treatment should they get diagnosed.

