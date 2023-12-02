Showers Likely Overnight; Dreary Weather Persists Through The Weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - An upper-level disturbance aloft with an associated area of low pressure will bring an increasing chance of showers as we head through Saturday evening, and this will likely impact the Hannibal Parade tonight as well. Some snow showers could mix in with the rain across the far northwestern tier of the viewing area overnight, namely in our far northern MO counties near the US 136 corridor extending into SE IA, but no accumulations of frozen precipitation are expected, and associated impacts should be negligible as ground temperatures are above freezing in this area. Otherwise, expect temperatures to remain steady into the early evening before falling into the upper 30s overnight with continued cloudiness thanks to the thick stratus deck that persists areawide. Rainfall tonight and early Sunday will be on the lighter side, generally on the order of 0.10″ - 0.25″ or less for most of the viewing area. Thereafter, expect the dreary weather to hold for the remainder of the weekend with temperatures near normal. Light drizzle is possible again throughout the day on Sunday with daytime high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon. The good news is that we may see some sunshine as the first half of the work week looks drier and seasonable, with an appreciable warm-up looking to make a sojourn to the area by mid to late week as temperatures could soar to the 60-degree mark by next Thursday and Friday!

The Futurecast model shows light rain continuing through early Sunday. (WGEM)

J. Risley

