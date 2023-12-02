WATCH: Dog starts every morning singing the national anthem

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Every weekday morning when the national anthem comes on, little Peanut is glued to the TV!

“She will wake us up at 4:30 in the morning singing!” Peanut’s mom, Rebecca Fourroux, said. “Every morning at 4:30.”

Gray Television, which owns KKTV, began airing the national anthem in 2019 before the first newscast of the day. For KKTV, that’s the 4:30 a.m. edition of 11 News This Morning.

Peanut wasn’t born yet when the station first began playing the anthem. The adorable Yorkshire Terrier and Shih Tzu mix was born in the summer of 2022, and Rebecca adopted her several weeks later.

Then three months ago, Peanut announced her secret talent to the household.

“She sleeps with me at night and my TV just stays on the news, and I got woke up to her howling at 4:30 in the morning,” Fourroux said. “And I didn’t know why! I replayed it back to her and she started howling again.”

And a daily tradition was born.

“If she comes upstairs and she hears it, she comes upstairs and she sings it upstairs,” Fourroux added.

Peanut loves to sing, Fourroux said, but only to the national anthem that plays before the weekday morning newscast.

“Nothing but that song. We’ll play anything and she won’t do nothing,” Fourroux described. “It’s only that song!”

In a way, it’s kind of fitting that she only sings to the national anthem!

“She was born on the Fourth of July, so it just makes sense!” Fourroux said.

But why is it only the version that plays just before KKTV’s morning news? Fourroux can’t say!

“I’ve tried Apple Music to get different national anthems. My mom watches football, and when they do it, nothing,” Fourroux said. “It’s only that girl who sings at the beginning!”

It’s a strange wakeup call, but Fourroux said her family wouldn’t have it any other way, even her teen sons.

“They think it’s so cute! We all just love it! Now it’s part of her personality,” she said.

Fourroux is expecting a baby girl in February, and she expects her to enjoy Peanut’s singing just as much!

Even Peanut’s parents seem proud!

“The lady that I got her from, I actually sent it to her and she still has Peanut’s mom and dad,” Fourroux said. “She showed them and she said it was so cute watching them. It was like they knew it was their daughter.”

Fourroux said she’s grown so accustomed to Peanut’s singing that she tends to just start her days earlier now.

But if she does need a little extra rest, Peanut gets a day off from her daily morning news.

“I’ll keep the TV off if I want to sleep!” Fourroux laughed.

