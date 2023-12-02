Winchester’s community center hosts Pack the Truck with Toys event

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester’s Outreach Community Center had their annual Pack the Truck with Toys event on Saturday.

Organizers accepted several donated toys and other items so kids ranging from infant to high school ages will have a toy for Christmas.

“This will be our 13th year that we have done toys for the kids and every year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Outreach Community Center President Kenny Mayner.

Their mission is for every child to wake up with a toy on Christmas morning.

The demand for more than 500 youth make that goal steeper than years past. Even so, supporters are committed to making the holidays brighter for Winchester youth.

“Fill that need for the kids because we don’t want any kid at Christmas time not to have some toys under the tree,” Mayner said.

That means supporting families that might be financially struggling this holiday season.

“It’s very very important,” Mayner said.

“When they realize some of the older kids, like wow there’s someone out there that actually cares about me,” said Outreach Community Center Board Member Kevin Evans.

Parents and their children are feeling joy, thanks to community spirit.

“I just think its something that everybody should be able to experience at the very least one day a year,” Evans said.

While other are experiencing the joy of giving.

“Seeing the faces you know when they come to pick up their stuff, you can’t really beat that,” Evans said.

Toys of all kinds are still needed along with personal items and accessories such as hats or blankets.

Donors who wish to contribute to this year’s toy drive are advised to call Winchester’s Outreach Community Center at 217-883-0359.

