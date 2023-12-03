2023 Hannibal Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - You could really feel that people were in the holiday spirit downtown Hannibal Saturday evening. The parade kicked off with Tom and Becky followed by the high school band, Santa Claus, and multiple Grinches.

And compared to last year’s 30 degree weather, people didn’t have to huddle up nearly as much in the mild drizzly night of December.

It was the first time for parade goers Addison Hayes and Claire Brightwell.

“I love the Christmas time!” Hayes said.

“I like the pretty lights and people getting dressed up,” Brightwell said.

At the parade was WGEM’s Daniel Winn and the weather team alongside Toys for Tots.

Parade organizers said the mission is to make sure no kid is left without a toy this year.

“Right now, we’re really looking for toys for two and under and 13 and up,” said Mary Lynn Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation that helped organize the parade. “A lot of these children deserve toys, too. So, we’re just looking to make Christmas a little brighter for needy children.”

If you want to brighten a child’s Christmas, you can find Toys for Tots bins at Hannibal City Hall, the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center and Douglass Community.

There are also others ways you can help kids in the Illinois and Iowa Tri-State communities.

