Hoop Highlights: QND and QHS girls’ basketball finish with wins; Bombers defeat QND in overtime

MACOMB BASKETBALL.
MACOMB BASKETBALL.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a busy day for basketball, but a lot of our tri-state teams went home with victories.

The Lady Blue Devils faced off against Sterling for a Western Big Six match up and won 52-29.

Taylor Fohey scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

QHS is now 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in the WB6.

The Lady Raiders made the drive to Mendon to take on Unity and came out on top with a 36-24 victory over the Mustangs.

Lauren Hummel had a season high with 12 points.

QND improves to 7-0 on the season.

Macomb was looking to remain undefeated, and they accomplished that by defeating QND in overtime 46-44.

The Bombers are now 6-0 on the season and will be on the road against Farmington Tuesday, December 5th, at 7:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Madeline H. Stewart
Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile
Briana Rivera
The District’s next executive director named, will begin next month
City leaders are asking potential buyers to provide development plans to accompany their bids.
Pittsfield has several properties for sale for the city’s redevelopment plan
Winter Festival had a lighted parade this year.
Lighted parade debuts at Action Brown County Winter Festival

Latest News

Hoop Highlights: QND and QHS girls’ basketball finish with wins; Bombers defeat QND in overtime
The Three Amigo's: Garcia, Clark, and Hoard starting things off right for Keokuk
The Three Amigos: Garcia, Clark and Hoard starting things off right for Keokuk
The Three Amigos: Garcia, Clark and Hoard starting things off right for Keokuk
wgem
Sports Extra: Local teams ball out across all three States