Hoop Highlights: QND and QHS girls’ basketball finish with wins; Bombers defeat QND in overtime

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a busy day for basketball, but a lot of our tri-state teams went home with victories.

The Lady Blue Devils faced off against Sterling for a Western Big Six match up and won 52-29.

Taylor Fohey scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

QHS is now 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in the WB6.

The Lady Raiders made the drive to Mendon to take on Unity and came out on top with a 36-24 victory over the Mustangs.

Lauren Hummel had a season high with 12 points.

QND improves to 7-0 on the season.

Macomb was looking to remain undefeated, and they accomplished that by defeating QND in overtime 46-44.

The Bombers are now 6-0 on the season and will be on the road against Farmington Tuesday, December 5th, at 7:30 P.M.

