Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers

Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Approximately $152,000 will be geared towards Macomb Police Department officers in the hopes of retaining them. The money comes from a $207,000 grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB).

Macomb Police Chief Jeff Hamer said the rest of the money will be targeted towards recruitment of future officers and wellness initiatives.

“ILETSB has been offering training to new chiefs on recruitment and retention problems and solutions, now they’ve given us the ability to try and address those solutions,” Hamer said.

Hamer said the department has roughly 26 officers. The $152,000 will be dispersed in the form of a retention bonus, which also requires the offers to sign a retention contract, agreeing to not leave MPD for two years. If an officer were to leave early for reasons other than retiring in good standing or a medical disability, they would have to pay back a pro-rated portion of the grant’s retention bonus.

Hamer believes the retention initiative will also allow the department to further invest in its staff.

“In the back of your mind if you know that officer may leave, you might be a little apprehensive to make that move for that officer,” Hamer said.

When Hamer became chief, he said he wanted to prioritize stabilization. Since his appointment, he said only one or two officers have departed. Prior to Hamer, Chief Jerel Jones also prioritized recruitment and retention.

Hamer plans to use the funds this month.

