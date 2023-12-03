One dead after Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A woman is dead after a crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Ruth A. Givens, 64, of Edina, Mo., was traveling eastbound on Route K, 4 miles east of Baring, Mo., in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, when she ran off the right side of the road, struck a bridge and overturned. The jeep landed upside down in a creek.

Police said the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, but her jeep wasn’t discovered until Sunday.

According to police, Givens was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police reported that Givens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel, Highway K was closed for about 2 hours on Sunday while officers conducted their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.