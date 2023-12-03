One dead after Knox County crash

Highway K crash
Highway K crash(Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A woman is dead after a crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Ruth A. Givens, 64, of Edina, Mo., was traveling eastbound on Route K, 4 miles east of Baring, Mo., in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, when she ran off the right side of the road, struck a bridge and overturned. The jeep landed upside down in a creek.

Police said the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, but her jeep wasn’t discovered until Sunday.

According to police, Givens was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Police reported that Givens was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinel, Highway K was closed for about 2 hours on Sunday while officers conducted their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Winter Festival had a lighted parade this year.
Lighted parade debuts at Action Brown County Winter Festival
Briana Rivera
The District’s next executive director named, will begin next month
City leaders are asking potential buyers to provide development plans to accompany their bids.
Pittsfield has several properties for sale for the city’s redevelopment plan
Madeline H. Stewart
Local paraprofessional arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a juvenile

Latest News

Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers
Their mission is for every child to wake up with a toy on Christmas morning.
Winchester’s community center hosts Pack the Truck with Toys event
Throughout the performance, the hundreds in attendance gave standing ovations.
Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert
The parade kicked off with Tom and Becky followed by the high school band, Santa Claus, and...
2023 Hannibal Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer