The Three Amigos: Garcia, Clark and Hoard starting things off right for Keokuk

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk opened their season with a 63-55 win over Monroe City.

The Chiefs won their second game on Friday, Dec. 1, against Washington High School Demons 64-37.

A lot of the credit for this early success goes to Diego Garcia, Jaxon Clark and Brenton Hoard.

Last year the team only won seven games, but these three made it a point to turn things around for this season.

“Last year, we struggled with that, like we all just wanted to score because we see that were down, so it’s like ‘Oh, let’s go get some points,’ but no, we know and understand now that to pass the ball, more people will get open and we’ll score,” said Keokuk shooting guard Brenton Hoard.

The team has been able to fix a lot of mistakes from last season because of the hard work they put in over the summer.

“I was getting up shots all summer and so were they. It’s just going to help them play basketball in general and our whole team was honestly grinding all summer, “said Keokuk shooting guard Deigo Garcia.

Keokuk will be looking for the 6′9 Sophomore Jaxon Clark to have a great season as well.

“I think that it helps because we can use me to an advantage,” Clark said.

With a lot of season still left to be played, the Chiefs should be in good hands with these three on the court this season.

