Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway K crash
One dead after Knox County crash
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers
Saturday afternoon, the Quincy Symphony Chorus serenaded hundreds of people in Salem Church in...
Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert
Former QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle.
Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach

Latest News

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
Hannibal Police Chief, Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to...
Hannibal Police Department purchase new patrol cars
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Brown County High School expansion
Brown County High School Expansion