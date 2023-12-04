Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Doreen James

Brooklyn Little

Greg Albers

Marlene Churchill

Ella Venvertloh

Debbie Malone

Gayla Huckey

Pam Harmon

Madison Hassman

Madelyn Thompson

Kody Hollensteiner

Christopher Pratt

Susie Arnold

Carolyn Carr

Emma Thornburg

Robyn Iseminger

Wendell and Penni Albers

Trevor and Kelly Garner

Larry and Diana Sealock

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.