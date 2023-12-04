Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 3, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Doreen James
Brooklyn Little
Greg Albers
Marlene Churchill
Ella Venvertloh
Debbie Malone
Gayla Huckey
Pam Harmon
Madison Hassman
Madelyn Thompson
Kody Hollensteiner
Christopher Pratt
Susie Arnold
Carolyn Carr
Emma Thornburg
Robyn Iseminger
Wendell and Penni Albers
Trevor and Kelly Garner
Larry and Diana Sealock
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.