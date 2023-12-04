Brown County High School expansion, renovation plan address lack of space and other lingering issues

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - In the next few years, Brown County High School will look a lot different. Plans by district officials call for an expansion to the south side of the school also renovating the existing building.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the district advocated for a referendum that would have allocated money to the project, but failed in the election that April. Almost five years later, the district has decided to use funds from the county’s school facilities tax and dollars generated from the school’s tax levy.

Superintendent Lan Eberle said the new plan has been in the works for more than a year, and was developed by a committee, including teachers, board members, school administrators and various community members.

“We just kind of listened to them asking their input on their wants and needs and their thoughts on how we needed to address those concerns in the high school building,” Eberle said.

Eberle said the building, which was built in the 1950′s, has asbestos, needs water line replacement and electrical upgrades. The project will be split into two phases, the first being the school expansion, which will add six large classrooms, a new weight room, locker rooms, offices and a band room, which is currently housed in the district office.

Eberle said students and teachers won’t be displaced during construction.

“The addition has to be done to be able to move students and teachers and classrooms into that new addition so that they can begin work on the renovation of the existing building,” Eberle said.

Eberle expects Phase I to start sometime in the spring, taking around one year to complete, at which time the renovation phase will begin.

Along with enlarging a handful of classrooms, several other classrooms will be transformed into offices.

History teacher Amy Ham was one teacher who was on the committee to help make those decisions.

Ham has taught at BCHS for roughly a decade, graduated from BCHS and her children are also in the district.

“Our current building has been really good to us for many many years, but in order for the high school to be able to be utilized for future years, we need to make modifications,” Ham said.

Ham said a lot of the conversations between teachers in the committee was about the lack of space in classrooms.

Phase I will cost $10.2 million, and Phase II will cost $14.4 million.

Autoplay

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.