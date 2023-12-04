Bucket Blitz supports Salvation Army food pantry

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM and the Salvation Army kicked off their 39th annual Bucket Blitz Monday. This year’s goal is $40,000 over the next five days.

One of the services benefitted by the Bucket Blitz this year is the food pantry.

Regional Social Services Director Heidi Howard said their food pantry sees a lot of use. She said they have seen a steady increase in clients over the past months. She said they’ve managed to keep their shelves stocked, yet they see a lot of clients daily.

“We serve between 50 and probably 100, depending on weather, persons in breadline each morning. We also have a pantry food box that we hand out probably around 200 households per month,” Howard said.

She said that amounts to a grocery cart full of food to help supplement families experiencing food insecurity. She said the food can quickly fly off the shelves, and support continues to help families, especially with inflation driving up food costs.

Salvation Army cadet Donald Cooper said his family got food help from the Salvation Army growing up. He said it made a huge difference for them.

“There were days that I remember that we didn’t have a lot to eat at all, and I remember coming back from the food pantry and it was like had just taken a trip to the grocery store. Everyone was excited, happy, the joy that we had food security was all that mattered,” Cooper said.

He also said they are seeing more first-time clients at the food pantry.

Howard said budgets are under pressure due to inflation. That hurts them and their clients.

If you want to give you can text DONATEQUINCY if you are in Quincy or DONATEHANNIBAL if you are in Hannibal, or call 217-231-5670.

