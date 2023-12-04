Gov. Pritzker honors Gold Star families at Christmas tree lighting Monday

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - It’s Christmas time at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker helped light its Christmas tree. The festivities also honored a special group: Gold Star families.

From afar, it looks like a normal Christmas tree, but it’s not. The tree is full of ornaments bearing the names of Illinoisans who died in the line of duty.

One honors John Sullivan. He died in Iraq in 2003. His brother, Michael, once again hung the ornament to remember his brother.

“The tree-lighting ceremony event kind of brings the holidays into focus for us because we’re spending the holidays without our loved-ones and this reminds us that we should still honor them,” Michael Sullivan said.

“For us, as Gold Star families, to have someone present a program that honors our children and allows us to show the honor and respect of putting the ornaments on the tree that when people walk by, they’ll read those names on those ornaments and they will come away remembering part of those names,” said Gay Eisenhauer.

Her son, Wyatt, also died during the Iraq War.

Pritzker joined the ceremony to honor the families’ sacrifices.

“The good people of Illinois continue to hold you close to our hearts, forever grateful for you and your hero and in awe of how you’ve held your families together,” Pritzker said.

The tree has two meanings to these Gold Star families. On one hand, it’s a reminder of the holiday season. On the other hand, it’s a reminder of those who are no longer here to celebrate.

“It’s humbling. And when I look at that tree, and you look at all of those ornaments on there, and there are that many more people that are having the Christmas that you have, there’s one empty chair at the table. And even though you have the memories that you can laugh and cry with at the same time, it’s still a somber time of year,” Eisenhauer said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.