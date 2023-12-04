Gov. Pritzker honors Gold Star families at Christmas tree lightning Monday

An ornament honoring Sgt. Gerrick D. Smith on the Gold Star Christmas tree at the Abraham...
An ornament honoring Sgt. Gerrick D. Smith on the Gold Star Christmas tree at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | Clint DeRoze)
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - It’s Christmas time at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker helped light its Christmas tree. The festivities also honored a special group: Gold Star families.

From afar, it looks like a normal Christmas tree, but it’s not. The tree is full of ornaments bearing the names of Illinoisans who died in the line of duty.

One honors John Sullivan. He died in Iraq in 2003. His brother, Michael, once again hung the ornament to remember his brother.

“The tree-lighting ceremony event kind of brings the holidays into focus for us because we’re spending the holidays without our loved-ones and this reminds us that we should still honor them,” Michael Sullivan said.

“For us, as Gold Star families, to have someone present a program that honors our children and allows us to show the honor and respect of putting the ornaments on the tree that when people walk by, they’ll read those names on those ornaments and they will come away remembering part of those names,” said Gay Eisenhauer.

Her son, Wyatt, also died during the Iraq War.

Pritzker joined the ceremony to honor the families’ sacrifices.

“The good people of Illinois continue to hold you close to our hearts, forever grateful for you and your hero and in awe of how you’ve held your families together,” Pritzker said.

The tree has two meanings to these Gold Star families. On one hand, it’s a reminder of the holiday season. On the other hand, it’s a reminder of those who are no longer here to celebrate.

“It’s humbling. And when I look at that tree, and you look at all of those ornaments on there, and there are that many more people that are having the Christmas that you have, there’s one empty chair at the table. And even though you have the memories that you can laugh and cry with at the same time, it’s still a somber time of year,” Eisenhauer said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway K crash
One dead after Knox County crash
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Former QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle.
Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach
Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers
Saturday afternoon, the Quincy Symphony Chorus serenaded hundreds of people in Salem Church in...
Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert

Latest News

Fort Madison toll bridge.
Toll increase planned for Fort Madison Bridge
The fleet will include nine new patrol cars, replacing the vehicles they purchased in 2018.
Hannibal Police Department purchases new patrol cars
The superintendent expects phase I to start sometime in the spring.
Brown County High School expansion, renovation plan address lack of space and other lingering issues
Rain enters and exits before sunrise Tuesday
Rain and a roller coaster
Hannibal Police Chief, Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to...
Hannibal Police Department purchases new patrol cars