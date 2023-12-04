Hannibal Police Department purchases new patrol cars

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Hannibal Police Department will soon be sporting new patrol cars throughout the city.

The fleet will include nine new patrol cars, replacing the vehicles they purchased in 2018.

With over $600,000 put into this endeavor, the cars will feature some new equipment for officers to utilize. One of those is a new camera program. The vehicle and body cameras will operate on the same system, giving officers a more accurate and usable interface when footage review is necessary.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to serve the people of Hannibal better.

“We’ve had to tow cars from places before and we just can’t have that with the type of jobs that we do. Emergency services, first responders like police and fire, we need to be able to get to our location to help people and to do our job and if we have reliable vehicles, it’s going to help us do that job,” Nacke said.

Nacke said although the price seems high, a lot more goes into a patrol car than an average vehicle.

“It’s not just as simple as ‘buy a vehicle,’ you have to buy the lights; we have things that go into them, modems, computer mounts.” Chief Nacke said, “All that stuff adds up, but it’s stuff that’s needed to keep us safe, to keep people that we deal with safe.”

Outside of the nine patrol cars, another one will go to the detectives, and some will be used as support vehicles, including one for the fire department.

They hope to have the new cars patrolling by the end of the year.

