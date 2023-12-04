Hannibal Police Department purchases new patrol cars

Hannibal Police Chief, Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to...
Hannibal Police Chief, Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to better serve the people of Hannibal.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -The Hannibal Police Department will soon be sporting new patrol cars throughout the city.

The fleet will include nine new patrol cars, replacing the vehicles they purchased in 2018.

With over $600,000 put into this endeavor, the cars will feature some new equipment for officers to utilize. One of those is a new camera program. The vehicle and body cameras will operate on the same system, giving officers a more accurate and usable interface when footage review is necessary.

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke said it’s important that they have reliable vehicles to serve the people of Hannibal better.

“We’ve had to tow cars from places before and we just can’t have that with the type of jobs that we do. Emergency services, first responders like police and fire, we need to be able to get to our location to help people and to do our job and if we have reliable vehicles, it’s going to help us do that job,” Nacke said.

Nacke said although the price seems high, a lot more goes into a patrol car than an average vehicle.

“It’s not just as simple as ‘buy a vehicle,’ you have to buy the lights; we have things that go into them, modems, computer mounts.” Chief Nacke said, “All that stuff adds up, but it’s stuff that’s needed to keep us safe, to keep people that we deal with safe.”

Outside of the nine patrol cars, another one will go to the detectives, and some will be used as support vehicles, including one for the fire department.

They hope to have the new cars patrolling by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway K crash
One dead after Knox County crash
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers
Saturday afternoon, the Quincy Symphony Chorus serenaded hundreds of people in Salem Church in...
Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert
Former QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle.
Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach

Latest News

Brown County High School expansion
Brown County High School Expansion
WGEM News at Ten
Quincy University holds annual December concert
WGEM News at Ten
Lighting a candle to celebrate loved ones during the holiday season
WGEM News at Ten
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers