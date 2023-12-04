Hospital report: December 4, 2023

Deaths:

Shirley Chaney, age 82, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Mildred Howell Whiston, age 102, of Canton, MO, died on Dec. 3 at the Lewis County Nursing Home.

Births:

Jared Sicfken and Brittany Giles of Niota, IL, welcomed a boy.

A Chenan and A Shupe of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Zach Hill and Tia Moore of West Point, IL, welcomed a girl.

Derek and Jess Gleen of Monticello welcomed a girl.

