Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame High School officials announced Monday that Courtney Kvitle has stepped down as head volleyball coach after six years with the program.

According to officials, Kvitle holds a record of 176-24 with the Raiders.

“After much consideration, I have come to the difficult conclusion that it’s time for me to step away and prioritize my growing family,” said Kvitle. “I am looking forward to dedicating more time to my children and being present for them during these formative years. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire QND community for the incredible six years I’ve had. I look forward to watching the program succeed and the success of the players I was honored to coach.”

“We appreciate the leadership and guidance Coach Kvitle has shown over the last six years representing our program,” states QND Athletic Director Bill Connell. “We wish her and her family well as they start the next chapter of their lives.”

QND officials reported the search for a new head volleyball coach will begin immediately. Anyone interested should send a cover letter and resume to QND Athletic Director Bill Connell by Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.