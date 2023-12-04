Lighting a candle to celebrate loved ones during the holiday season

QUINCY (WGEM) - While holidays are known for decorating the Christmas tree or making a gingerbread house, it’s also a time where the thought of celebrating the season without loved ones who have passed is in the forefront.

On Sunday, roughly 50 Quincy area residents who have experienced loss, gathered at O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home to remember those loved ones.

“Whether it’s with your young family, you can kind of reflect on relationships with your parents, I lost my father at a bit of a young age, so those feelings never go away,” Funeral Director Rory O’Donnell said.

This year is O’Donnell-Cookson’s fourth year of having a holiday candlelight vigil.

Quincy Notre Dame choir members sang numerous Christmas gospels, and Quincy-based preachers, Father Zach Samples and Pastor Orville Jones, told the congregation uplifting messages, that it’s okay to feel sadness this time of year.

In the congregation was LeAnn Binkerd, who grieved for her father, Jerald “Jerry” Alexander.

Alexander died one year ago on Dec. 1. His memorial service was exactly one year ago Sunday. 2023 is Binkerd’s second time celebrating the holidays with him.

In her time without her father, she’s learned how to celebrate at a time where family togetherness is front and center.

“You’re going to go through the stages of grief, and let the anger happen, let the sadness happen,” Binkerd said.

Alexander died of an auto-immune disease. On Sunday, she was joined by her husband, not for mourning, but for a time of celebration.

“Know that it’s okay for those days where you’re not debilitated by the grief because you know that you’re loved one wants you to go on,” Binkerd said.

Each person in attendance lit a candle, each reflected who they’re celebrating.

O’Donnell said talking about loved ones, not staying quiet, is a good way to cheer up during a hard time.

“Sometimes that’ll lead to a smile or laughter and that’s really the things that kinds of help pull that grieving process forward,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell also recommends written expression, by writing a Christmas card to a loved one expressing your thoughts and feelings. Also, to “exercise the grief” by walking or running to release endorphins, which naturally improve mood and temperament.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.