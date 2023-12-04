Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says

The Navy announced the military plane that overshot the runway and has been stuck in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, has been recovered.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The Navy announced they “safely” recovered the military plane that overshot the runway and had been stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost two weeks.

In a press conference on Monday, Navy officials discussed the removal efforts and the work to assess environmental damage.

“Throughout this whole event, not once have we found any indication of any fluids other than sea water,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the on-scene commander.

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off-island, a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian experts to carefully raise the P-8A Poseidon from the bay.

Officials say the operation lasted 13 hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft was floated adjacent to the runway by 10:18 a.m., and the last portion of the airframe, the nose wheel, was lifted out of the water at 7 p.m.

“Our team went through a detailed planning process to develop the best course of action to get the P-8 out of the bay as quickly and as safely as possible,” Lenox said.

“At times, it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet.”

This comes after the Navy announced that this salvage operation will cost $1.5 million, with about $200,000 spent in efforts to secure the aircraft and remove fuel.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway K crash
One dead after Knox County crash
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Police: Man arrested after fleeing police, forcing his way into Quincy home
Approximately $152,000 will be dispersed to the department's roughly 25 officers.
Macomb PD implementing retention bonuses for officers
Saturday afternoon, the Quincy Symphony Chorus serenaded hundreds of people in Salem Church in...
Hundreds attend Quincy Symphony Chorus concert
Former QND Head Volleyball Coach Courtney Kvitle.
Kvitle steps down as QND head volleyball coach

Latest News

Employees of the Sondra Celli Company put in “hours and hours” of labor and more than 47,000...
Designer puts 47,000 crystals on Salvation Army red kettle to encourage donations
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
On his deathbed, her father told her a secret: He was a fugitive and had robbed a bank in Ohio.
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Jen Trejo holds a photo of her son Christopher as she is comforted outside the Supreme Court...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
A multi-vehicle crash in Dothan, Alabama resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
3-year-old dies after being ejected from truck in multi-vehicle crash