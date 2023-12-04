Our unsettled weather pattern continues, but sunnier days are ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - A shortwave trough is sliding through the Tri-States Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. A few showers are likely along and south of I-72 overnight. Only a few scattered showers are possible from Quincy on northward by early Monday morning. This is a swift-moving system and it will exit the region before the Monday morning commute. Luckily, this means you won’t need the umbrella when heading to work on Monday.

Any showers falling across the southern tier will have pushed eastward by the Monday morning commute. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Through Monday morning, things will dry out, but stay mainly cloudy. As you send your kids off to school, they won’t need the umbrellas, but they will want the jackets as temperatures will start in the mid 30s. By the afternoon temperatures will top out near 45 for most, which is near normal for daytime highs this time of year.

Rain will have moved out of the area by sunrise, so you don't need to send your kids to school with an umbrella. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Yet another shortwave trough will slide through the region late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, bringing another chance for showers across the area. Any showers will be light through early Tuesday morning and the shortwave trough will begin to exit the Tri-States by sunrise Tuesday morning. This will set the stage for another dry and overcast morning commute, so you won’t need the umbrellas again for Tuesday.

Thereafter, a weakening ridge of high pressure will slide into the region Wednesday and into Thursday, which means sunnier days across the region. Temperatures will jump into the low 60s for most of the Tri-States Thursday afternoon, which is 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year!

