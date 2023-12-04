Quincy University holds annual December concert

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday evening, dozens of Gem City residents celebrated the birth of Christ as they watched Quincy University present their December concert.

It featured bible scriptures, songs and hymns that share the Christmas story from the fall of Adam, to the birth of Christ and his second coming.

Throughout the concert, the choir and attendees took part in group prayer.

